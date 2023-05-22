Monique Davaul became a mother of six after she welcomed three babies, a boy and two lovely girls, after six years of delivering twins

The Virginia mum said she learned of the pregnancy when she was making plans for her 30th birthday party, which changed to be a gender reveal party

She was grateful for her support which included her twin boys after she gave birth to the triplets, saying her sons were ready to help out in babysitting

A joyful woman is celebrating her 30th birthday with a special gift after successfully giving birth to fraternal triplets.

Monique Davaul with her lover and triplets. Photo: PEOPLE.

The mother welcomed the three lovely babies, two beautiful girls and a boy, six years after she gave birth to her twin boys.

She also has an eight-year-old boy, making her a mum of four sons and two daughters.

Hospital proud to deliver triplets

Monique Davaul and her lover, Lamar Logan of Newport News, welcomed babies Jihad, Mielle, and Noelle on April 12 at Riverside Regional Medical Center (RRMC).

"We're so proud to have been a part of this special moment for this family. Moments like these are truly a reminder of why we love being nurses. This phenomenon happening naturally is so rare that it's hard to find any statistics," RMC told PEOPLE.

Virginia mum, Monique, told Good Morning America it was easy for her to raise the twins, six years old.

"So I guess maybe God said, 'You kept saying it was easy. I got something for you. Let's see what you can do with three," she shared.

Newborn triplets spent time in NICU

She recalled a colleague joking that she could probably be "having twins again or, better yet, triplets."

She and her lover visited the doctor and confirmed she was pregnant with triplets, as she also broke the news to her co-worker.

Monique gave birth to her bundles of joy at 33 weeks and had to spend a few weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

She said her greatest support was her twin sons, Nasir and Sincere, who were always ready to help with babysitting.

"They are so excited, and they try to help out. Nasir tries to sleep in the room with us, and they say, 'My baby brother, my baby sister,'" she said.

Nakuru woman delivers quintuplets

Closer home, a 25-year-old Nakuru woman gave birth to five babies as a new mum.

The young woman shared the joy of motherhood for the first time as she welcomed five newborns at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

The young lady gave birth to four girls and a boy after being rushed to the theatre, where she delivered by caesarean section, as reported by Citizen TV Kenya.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Aisha Maina, said the babies were taken to the newborn unit.

