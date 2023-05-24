A young man has strongly vowed to go ahead and dump a lady who he has been dating for the past six years

The man clearly said that he has no plans of settling down with the lady as he is just wasting her precious time

A secret message the man sent to @Postsubman has been made public, and it has sparked many reactions on Twitter

A man has revealed that he has no plans of marrying a lady who he has been dating for six years.

In an anonymous message the man sent to @Postsubman using NGL, the man said he was just wasting the lady's time.

The man said he was just wasting the woman's time. Photo credit: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez and FG Trade.

He revealed in the message that the lady is on Twitter and uses Instagram frequently.

Man vows to waste his girl's time and dump her

The man did not give any reason why he wanted to dump the lady, but he was clear about having no plans to settle down with her.

He also specifically said he would waste the girl's time until she was too old to get married to anyone.

His words:

"I'm in a 6 years relationship with a lady on Twitter. She uses Instagram a lot too. I don't plan on marrying her. Just waste her time enough till she is too old to marry."

The anonymous message was posted on Twitter, and it drew reactions from netizens.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man says he will dump his girlfriend of six years

@IamEkene_ said:

"6 years and she's not bothered?"

@TheSilvapr said:

"Bold of him to think she's not into another guy lol, girls wey dey always get back up."

@JoysSparkle said:

"Jokes on you if you think you're the only one she's dating. One day na you go shock see pre-wedding for her status."

@Yosi_bby reacted:

"This is wickedness. Plus, dating for a whole 6 years?"

