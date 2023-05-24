Magdalene could not hide her joy after her daughter-in-law left her son, despite her departure coming at the expense of her son and granddaughter

She said her daughter-in-law Susan had developed unbecoming behaviour, including drunkenness and cheating

However, Abdul Abdel Orio, the man without limbs who was left, was compelled to take care of their little daughter and homeschool her

A woman has expressed satisfaction following her daughter-in-law's untimely and unceremoniously departure.

Mother of man without limbs Magdalene glad after her son separated with her daughter-in-law. Photo: Afrimax English.

While it negatively impacted her son, who was left with a little girl to care for, the mother was delighted.

Giving birth to a child with disability

She claimed her daughter-in-law's behaviour had changed, bringing trouble back home.

Magdalene said she enjoyed the separation between her son Abdul Abdel Orio and her daughter-in-law Susan as she never liked how she treated her son.

"When I gave birth to my son who has no limbs, I praised God because I did not know I would even give birth to a child with disability. I had a lot of revelations about it which were amazing, so when I gave birth to him, I never panicked or killed him as some people suggested because I thought it was a miraculous child," she told Afrimax English.

Abandoned without a trace

Magdalene was upset when her daughter-in-law started being drunk and allegedly cheating on her son before she left.

Abdul said his wife gave in to the pressure of the neighbours, who encouraged her to abandon him because of poverty and his disability.

"I came home one day from the neighbourhood and found she had packed her stuff and left without saying a word," Abdul shared.

Homeschooling daughter due to lack of school fees

The 32-year-old was left with the burden of caring for her daughter, who was approaching school age.

He had resorted to homeschooling her as he did not have the finances to pay school fees and take her to a decent school.

Thankfully, Abdul, an architect, can use his little knowledge to teach her daughter until he has enough to take her to school.

It pained him that his wife had left after being together for many years when they lived in harmony despite his state.

