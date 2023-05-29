A young Kenyan lady who went viral in 2019 for her tearful TikTok video after being dumped by her Luo boyfriend, shared her story

Nachi Lubanga revealed she invested emotionally and financially in the relationship, including contributing to their rent, before being dumped

The actress encouraged others to embrace love, find happiness, and not let experiences hinder their ability to experience the joy that love can bring

Lubanga Nachi, a young lady who gained viral fame in 2019 for her tearful TikTok video after being dumped by her Luo boyfriend, has opened up about her story.

Actress and Nasha Trends online show host Lubanga Nachi shares her heartbreaking story of being dumped. Photo: Lubanga Nachi.

Lubanga Nachi dumped after paying rent

In an interview with TUKO.co.ke, Nachi revealed she had invested emotionally and financially in her relationship with Izoh, including contributing to their rent.

However, Izoh eventually brought another woman to their house and asked Nachi to leave, claiming he had found a new lover.

"I was deeply hurt after he came to our house in Ruiru with another lady and asked me to leave. He told me had found another lover. We had dated for five years.

I really loved Izoh. I invested my times and feelings. I also gave him financial support because he was a hustler. Sometimes I would pay rent and even pay our bills, but he dumped me after finishing campus," the fashion designer said.

The heartbreak left a lasting impact on the Nasha Trends online show host. She is yet to heal.

Nachi says love is not safe, but brings joy

The fashion designer acknowledged that there is no guarantee of safety in love.

Despite her experience, Nachi believes that love can bring happiness, even though it carries risks.

"I think there is no safety in love. What happened to me can happen to anyone. You can't be safe in love and just because something bad has happened, it does not mean it will always end in tears. You can never be sure or play safe, but you can always decide to just love and be happy because love brings so much happiness," she said.

Watch the viral clip:

