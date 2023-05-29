A Nigerian lady revealed that she considered her boyfriend who earned GH¢7,323 a month a failure

She said, despite her significant salary, they still hop on motorcycle as the guy has not been able to afford a car

The girlfriend also disclosed that she was fed up and wanted to break up with him

A lady has sparked outrage on social media after she revealed that she considered her boyfriend who earned GH¢7,323 a month a failure.

The Nigerian lady said that despite his substantial salary, they still jump on the bike as the guy was not able to afford a car.

Lady says boyfriend is not measuring up with friends. Photo credit: @couplestherapies Source: TikTok

He has no car

The girlfriend also revealed that she had had enough and that she wanted to end it with him.

She made this shocking revelation in a letter shared by @couplestherapies on Instagram.

In the short note, the lady complained that her boyfriend was not living up to her expectations and that she deserved better.

She said that she had been dating him for a long time and that he had not made any progress in his life.

She compared him with his friends who are doing better as she observed in the letter, and concluded that his boyfriend is not measuring up.

The leaked letter has gone viral on social media and has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

Some people condemned the lady for being ungrateful and materialistic. They advised the boyfriend to dump her and find someone who would appreciate him.

The identity of the lady and her boyfriend is not yet known as at the time of filing this report. It is also unclear if they have broken up or resolved their issues.

Watch the video here

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@amustapha reacted:

"Please breakup with him ASAP. Go and be driving your father's car."

@capry_sunn said:

"Audacity from the pity of hell."

@mz_seunfunmi wrote:

"A cook up story, if not then your head is not correct and your boyfriend should collect all the money he used in sponsoring you and buya car...such an ingrate."

@_ernestto commented:

"Bro need to break free from her as SOon as possible."

@marioblaq also commented:

"l always believe in love until when my Bae borrowed my phone to use it snap his real boyfriend birthday pictures."

@wendy_adamma added:

"You are the entitled fa!lure here. It's the audacity for you to come here and r@nt when you don't even earn better for me."

@themainframes_ng also said:

"Na wa o, what happened to you picking a hustle? Abi you don go check am for somewhere and dem say you no fit make am too?"

Mum warns little boy over her daughter but gets epic replies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that leaked text between a woman and a little boy who wouldn't stay away from her daughter has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The woman took hold of her daughter's phone and warned the boy to stay away from her, but his replies were savage.

Showing no respect, the little boy taunted the woman by asking what she would do if he didn't stay away from her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng