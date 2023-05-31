A physically challenged woman who has no legs has shown people what she looked like when she was pregnant

The woman posted a video on TikTok, showing off her big baby bump and her baby boy, who is now grown

The video immediately went viral and received 222,000 views, 93 comments and over 8,000 likes from her fans and followers

A physically challenged mother with no legs gave birth to a handsome baby boy and shared her pregnancy journey online.

The lady joined a TikTok challenge in which mothers show their baby bump and their newborn babies.

The mother showed her big baby bump and her newborn baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@nyanso21_backup.

In the video shared on the TikTok handle of @nyanso21_backup, the woman showed her baby bump. She was sitting on a chair, and her baby bump was not yet visible.

Physically challenged woman becomes a mother

In the second slide, she showed when her belly became big because the pregnancy was then advanced.

In another slide, the lady showed her baby, a boy. Also, she showed that the child was now grown.

The woman said she is hugely blessed to be a mother.

After she posted it on the platform, multiple reactions trailed the video, and it went viral. Many people appreciated the woman's ability to carry a pregnancy despite her condition.

It is unclear what happened to her two legs, but they appear to have been amputated.

At the moment, the video has received 222,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as disabled lady shows her baby bump

@user368764709781 said:

"God is still good."

@Hemingway Nana Market Bugsines said:

"Woooow you re too beautiful. God bless you."

@user6337081962215 said:

"God bless you."

@patricial j coker said:

"l love you baby."

@Kasy B said:

"That is a beautiful boy."

@Sandie said:

"Pretty mum and handsome baby boy."

