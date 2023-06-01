A video of two schoolgirls from a private school dancing to Amapiano has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows the girls moving to the beat as they also show off their beautiful hair and faces

Netizens were left in awe and wondering how the learners were able to achieve such a stunning appearance

Sana, today's children are doing the most, from participating in lit dance challenges at school to rocking stunning lace frontal wigs that have grown peeps giving them the side eye.

Peeps were left in awe at two stunning Curro schoolgirls. Image: @lil.tee_green/TikTok

Curro schoolgirls show off dance moves and fine looks

Two beautiful Curro schoolgirls showed up and showed off as they demonstrated some trendy dance moves during class in a now-viral TikTok video posted by @lil.tee_green.

The girls are seen dancing along to an amapiano track, Kunkra, by Daliwonga and Myztro.

Their striking beauty is hard to miss as the girls also show off their pretty faces and beautifully done hair, as one rocks a long lace wig and another very neat braids.

Netizens in awe of the schoolgirls' beauty

Netizens were amazed by the private school learners' appearance and showered them with compliments online. Others were dumbfounded by how well put together they looked for schoolgoers.

Sitembile Mart replied:

"I never looked like this in school."

K1llChl0€_ said:

"OMMGG yall's hair is giving slay!!"

MaNgobz commented:

"Bathong, Lori Harvey❤️."

chantybaebee reacted:

"Yoooh gurl in front looking like Nkosazana daughter❤️❤️."

IG:noloo_mbatha wrote:

"Haibo, why is everybody beautiful ."

Londie_X said:

"I don’t even look like this at College."

ThatBaddieTee commented:

"The pressure must be hectic, ."

GLE-swaggrr responded:

"I'm clearly attending the wrong school."

fundé said:

"Kodwa bahle maan ."

