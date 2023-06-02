A TikTok video captured the heartwrenching moment a little boy and his siblings broke down in tears while holding a picture of their recently deceased mother

The last born particularly cried inconsolably as they held her frame, evoking viewers' sympathy and support

The emotional scene garnered widespread empathy, highlighting the profound impact of the painful loss on the kids

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A heartwrenching TikTok video showed the moment a young boy cried uncontrollably while standing alongside his older brother and sister.

The siblings appeared visibly devastated as they held the picture of their recently deceased mother.

Boy grieves bitterly as he holds his late mum's picture. Photo Source: TikTok/@brebrenwa

Source: TikTok

The emotional scene unfolded as they were being comforted by numerous individuals while dressed in white for the solemn occasion.

The video depicted the profound grief and pain experienced by the young boy and his siblings, showcasing the raw emotions of losing a loved one.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The heartbreaking scene deeply moved many viewers, expressing their condolences and offering support in the comments section.

The video served as a stark reminder of the frailty of life and the importance of cherishing the time spent with loved ones.

TikTokers' reactions:

@kyonghui5 said:

"Omo, I remember when my cousin's mom passed, the father only told them that mom went to meet God in heaven, and they understood but didn’t feel sad even."

@emmydone290 noted:

"They are still very young, I feel for them I want to use this opportunity to say sorry to anyone out there that has lost their parents."

@adamsayissakanu said:

"The little boy makes me cry it is painful to lose a mother by this time may Allah grant her jannah Ameen yarab RIP sister ."

@okenwa217 noted:

"This video just changed my mood this night see little kids that were made motherless kai God com and help these kids to bear this."

@ogechukwuokonkwo9 cried:

"Life without mom is hard may God strengthen these babies for me it well I have been in this pain before even till date I miss my mom ."

@rosebabe483 said:

"Life no go balance without mom ."

Watch the video:

Mum Thrilled By Son's Endearing Love and Care

In another story, it was previously reported about how a mother gushed over her friendly little son who gets so touched whenever he hears her crying from a distance.

In a heartwarming video, the young mother broke down in tears and the little boy came running to know what happened.

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip as several people applauded the little boy for being so caring at his age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng