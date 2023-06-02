A father was surprised when he opened a door and found that his daughter was busy hugging a boy

The girl, who was surprised that she was caught, pushed the boy away and looked at her father with a guilty face

People in the funny video's comment section said the kid knew what she was doing going by her expression

A father who posts funny videos about his family online has shared a clip showing the moment he caught his daughter with a boy.

The daughter suddenly let go of a boy she was hugging and pushed him away immediately after her dad (@jordanflomofficial) opened the door.

The kid had guilt written over her face. Photo source: @jordanflomofficial

Dad catches daughter behind closed door

The boy, on the other hand, stood confused. He wondered what was happening. Many people who watched the video said the girl knew what she was doing.

Other people who reacted to the TikTok clip tried to guess what was going through the kid's mind to make her react the way she did.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user1816559824587 said:

"She knows!"

megan.brannan said:

"She pushed him away so fast."

dannyboy said:

"This will be played at their wedding one day."

sammy said:

"Uh ohhh she gonna be baddddddd."

griseldagarcia365 said:

"Wow! She knew she was doing something wrong!"

Andrea Boyd said:

"She's giving you a glimpse of what to expect when those teenage years come."

MrsLyds said:

"She pushed him so fast I bet she was the one that hugged him first, the boy was lost."

Sara Lamb said:

"The poor boy lol you can tell it was her idea to hug him and he was just like… okay?!"

XKSBELLE said:

"The way she pushed him away & the look of guilt on her face."

Father sees daughter playing with boy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a father of a three-year-old girl got many people laughing with his reaction when he saw the kid playing with a boy.

The boy and girl held each other's hands as they swung them gently. Seeing their hands locked, the man shouted to call her attention.

Father plays with his kids

In other news, a father tied a wrapper and joined his kids where they were playing with sand to cook a "meal". The man humoured them and played along.

The man (@youngdaddy.official) mixed sand and water as they sat. His kids handled other parts of the fake cooking activity they were into. The man even "tasted" what he "cooked."

