A lady has narrated how her boyfriend spoilt her with a cash gift to the tune of GH¢12k

The story went viral on Twitter because the lady revealed that her boyfriend actually borrowed the money from a bank

A lot of people are reacting to the story with funny comments, but the lady said she is lucky to have her man

A young man has given his girlfriend a whopping GH¢12k to spend how she wishes.

The lady, identified on Twitter as @praiseoghre narrated how her boyfriend gave her a treat as he surprised her with GH¢12k

The lady said her man borrowed GH¢12k and gave her to spend. Photo credit: Getty Images/Yana Iskayeva, Bloomberg and PeopleImages. Photos used for illustration only.

However, people were surprised when she said her boyfriend borrowed GH¢12k from a bank.

The story of man who gave his girlfriend GH¢12k to spend

Praise said she asked the man to prove his love for her, and he went all out to borrow the money for her to spend anyhow she liked.

She said she is lucky to have a man like her boyfriend who could go the extra mile for her.

The story reads:

"I ask this guy to prove his love for me, he borrowed 500k from palmpay, and ask me to spoil myself with it, even though his monthly income is 40k, no one can tell me otherwise, this guy really loves me. I’m so lucky."

The story has sparked reactions from Twitter users as they had different things to say.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man gives his girlfriend GH¢12k

@cyprax said:

"I think it's not Palmpay that all of us are using? 40k to 500k, the Palmpay I know no fit do that kind thing."

@Eshious commented:

"A man whose monthly income is 40k won't be eligible for 500k loan from palmpay."

@Abudris reacted:

"At least police go pack everybody when him fail to pay."

