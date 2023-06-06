A woman has shared a video showing the moment she reunited with her beautiful mother after many years

According to the young woman, her mother was not expecting her as she secretly planned to surprise her

A video showed the excited woman rolling on the floor and shedding tears of joy after seeing her daughter

A woman stirred emotions online as she reunited with her mother after many years apart.

The pretty woman, identified as @goldentracy, shared the touching video clip via her official TikTok page.

Nigerian mum reunites with daughter Photo credit: @goldentracy/TikTok

Source: UGC

Her mother, who was so excited to see her, rolled on the floor and shed tears of joy after giving her a heartwarming hug.

According to @goldentracy, she has not visited or seen her mother for a long time and finally decided to surprise her.

"Seeing my mother for the first time after so many years. What God cannot do does not exist", the video was captioned.

Social media reactions

@beauty love reacted:

“So emotional.”

@Tina Cromwell said:

“So touching.”

@user7947898231024 commented:

“Who is cutting onion.”

@Liliangold23 said:

“Congratulations”

@Igbinoba Success reacted:

“Thank God for his possibility grateful for this day.”

@sheiduoyiza said:

“Am touched, God please give us long life and prosperity so we can see our children's success.”

@silver reacted:

“The way mama drag u inside quick.”

@Prettyella reacted:

“Wao I am happy for I hope to surprise my mum like this someday, so help me God.”

@avwatablessing82 said:

“What a joy.”

@nicolekoroma868 reacted:

“Wonderful.”

@Ladyedna reacted:

“Mummy is good.”

@Genevieve Kenneth said:

“May God give her long and healthy life to enjoy the fruits of her labour amen."

@gloryosas236 said:

“Congratulations dear, I can't wait to see my parents like this for about 7 years.”

@ojoedeoghon said:

“This is so beautiful, this was what my mother did when she saw my sister after 18 years.”

@Chef Julie commented:

“Mother’s love is unspeakable I missed my mum.”

@Emmanowa reacted:

“I can't wait to hug my mother like this Dad Continue to rest in peace.”

@Ese gift said:

“I can't wait to hug my mother like this.”

Italian lady finds biological mum after years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an emotional reunion between a Nigerian lady and her adult Italian daughter was captured on video.

The Nigerian mother had to swiftly verify that her daughter was the one by looking at the mark on her back.

During the reunion, both the mother and the daughter wept happily as the woman eased into a new friendship with the woman.

Source: Legit.ng