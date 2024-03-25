The talented Ghanaian designer, The Fashion GodD, proudly featured at the 13th African Games on Saturday

He attended the event adorned in an unconventional Ghana Must Go costume alongside a child and another man

The video, highlighting the remarkable display of creativity and sustainability, has gathered reactions on the internet

The spectacular 2023 African Games closing ceremony witnessed the presence of designer The Fashion GodD, who attended the event in a Ghana Must Go costume.

The Ghanaian designer attended the occasion alongside a child and another man who also featured in the same outfit.

Designer The Fashion GodD stuns in Ghana Must Go costume at African Games closing ceremony. Photo credit: Sergio Amiti/bessahghana (Instragram).

With their audacious choice of outfits crafted entirely from Ghana Must Go bags, the young men and the child stepped into the spotlight, making a striking impression in a video online.

The trio's presence and the combined sheer creativity captivated many. Posing with smiles on their faces, radiating pride in their unconventional attire, The Fashion GodD and his companions shared their joy with the attendees, who eagerly took turns to capture memories with them.

In the end, the African Games closing ceremony was not just about sports but also remarkable fashion.

Designer spotted in Accra Mall

This video hits the heels of The Fashion GodD's viral outfit at the Accra Mall. His look included a pair of bell-bottom trousers and a top with pleated sleeves. He carried a Ghana Must Go bag to style his outfit and completed his look by wearing platform shoes.

Videos on his TikTok page, @thefashiongodd, showed people stopping him to take selfies with him and others staring at him.

