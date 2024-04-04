Ghanaian artist Nana Kweku Boateng has reached a new height as his artwork featured on a billboard in the UK

In a post on X, he showcases the impressive drawing glowing over the Waterloo Bridge in London

After engaging with the online community, Boateng's work received admiration and praise from netizens

Ghanaian artist Nana Kweku Boateng has celebrated his impressive drawing featuring over the Waterloo Bridge in London in the UK.

He shared the joy of his work receiving exposure with admirers in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ghanaian artist Nana Kweku Boateng's drawing features on billboard over Waterloo Bridge in London. Photo credit: @nkaybeee.

Source: Twitter

The creative had taken his followers through the journey of drawing before the final work, which now beams on the billboard in London.

Boateng expressed excitement about beginning the new month on a positive note by posting photos of the advertised drawing.

''All the way from Ghana. My drawing is on display on a huge billboard over Waterloo Bridge, London. What a way to start my month,'' he captioned the post.

See the images below:

Boateng's achievement comes after a Ghanaian artist created a mosaic of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin. Another Ghanaian designer, The Fashion GodD, went viral on social media for wearing an outfit made from Ghana Must Go bags.

Boateng moves netizens

The photos of the drawing resonated with Boateng's admirers, as many expressed appreciation for his talent and creativity.

@3ny3_nokor3 commented:

Proud of you.

@onua_bl commented:

Big win.

@BlaVkBrainz said:

I tap into your blessings, champ.

@ofoeart posted:

Nice work bro. Wish you could link me up for your next exhibit or collector. I have some cool abstract work.

@raptalksosa commented:

That’s huge, bro. Congrats.

@TheOther36 said:

Awesome, bro!

@bridget_ad76713 said:

Big congratulations!

@Trimud32 commented:

Charlie, you are the man. Congratulations.

@EdinamEmmil gushed over Boateng's achievement:

Congratulations on the win. Cheers to more.

@elisha_tams wrote:

Lovely one man.

Ghanaian artist draws passenger aboard a plane

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a talented Ghanaian artist made a good impression of himself after he impressed a stranger aboard a plane with his drawing.

The video on the TikTok page of @enilart showed the moment the artist handed over the sketch he made to the middle-aged man on the plane.

As soon as the man saw the sketch, his face lit up with smiles, and after that, he turned and shook hands with the artist for the masterpiece.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh