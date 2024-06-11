Two friends shared a TikTok video showcasing their then-and-now photos, depicting their lives as street hawkers.

The video highlights the friends as teenagers in 2001, selling goods on the street, and shows their current situation in 2024, still hawking together.

Netizens who came across the video were astonished to learn that the two women have been street-hawking for nearly 23 years

Two Ghanaian women who hawk in traffic have shared throwback photos of when they started their hustle together on the street.

A video circulating on social media showcases the past and present photos of the two women who sold plantain chips as teenagers and now in their adulthood.

The then (left) and now (right) photos of the two ladies Photo credit: @shunnel_3018/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video rolled over pictures from 2001 when the two women, then teenagers, hawked on the streets to their present state in 2024 still selling snacks in traffic.

The differences between the two pictures, as observed by YEN.com.gh, include changes in their business activities and physical appearances.

One of the women transitioned from selling plantain chips to buffloaf, a West African snack also referred to as puff puff in some areas while the other continued her original business.

It is unclear from the videos whether the unidentified women are still selling on the streets or if they returned briefly to reminisce about their past.

Netizens wonder if life didn't get better for the ladies

Netizens who chanced on the video online were shocked to see the ladies still selling on the street. They wondered if life did not get better for them having hawked on the street for more than two decades, from 2001 to 2024.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 4.5k likes and 139 comments, at the time of drafting this report, are listed below.

@Dada Ahenasa said:

"what happened to no Condition is permanent."

@1PM de typical replied:

"They probably went back and o recreate memories."

@Nana Kofi Kyei also said:

"These are proofs to show you it gets better over money not time."

@It’sMeEyram commented:

"Hmmmm for 23years?"

@don_dillo also commented:

"Upgrade, from bayel3 ni chofi to prantain and bofrote . I pray next year we will see some shop full of goods ….. piaaaww."

Watch the video shared on TikTok by @shunnel_3018 HERE.

Ghanaian couple hawk plantain chips together on the street

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported a video of two lovers hawking on the streets had left many people on social media in awe.

The couple, Kofi and Ama, were captured in a video selling plantain chips by the roadside of a yet-to-be-identified location.

Online peeps who came across the video were amazed by the genuine show of togetherness exhibited by the young lovers.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh