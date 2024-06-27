Eager to know if your partner is serious about the relationship. Use this quiz to reflect on your relationship and consider the next steps based on your feelings and experiences.

Quiz on your relationships Photo credit: @dragana991/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Lady in tears as boyfriend jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was sorrowful after her boyfriend jilted her.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, captured the sad moment where a friend was consoling the young lady, apparently after she received the news of the breakup.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, the lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life, adding that she had imagined that she would fall victim to this.

Source: YEN.com.gh