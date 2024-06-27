Quiz: Doubting Your Relationship? Take This Test If You Desire Some Answers About Your Partner
Lady in tears as boyfriend jilts her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was sorrowful after her boyfriend jilted her.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, captured the sad moment where a friend was consoling the young lady, apparently after she received the news of the breakup.
With tears rolling down her cheeks, the lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life, adding that she had imagined that she would fall victim to this.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.