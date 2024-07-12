Being in love may not be enough to sustain or make a relationship loving. Sometimes, the relationship may be hindered if the lovers do not agree or share the same goals.

A couple having a discussion Photo source: @lovers_bench

Source: Instagram

But how does one get to know if their life goals are similar to that of their partners? You can find out by answering the questions in the quiz below.

Wife who expected husband to put baby to sleep shares what she saw

Meanwhile, a lady in the diaspora has left internet users in stitches over a funny moment between her daughter and husband.

Her husband had gone to put the toddler to sleep but had taken a long time to return, so she checked on them.

When she entered the room, what she saw her toddler doing to her husband was not quite what she expected.

Source: YEN.com.gh