A Ghanaian woman, Irene Agyeiwaa Papab could not hold her joy as she finally got the opportunity to join her family abroad

Irene was captured in the video hugging and exchanging kisses with her husband after landing at the airport

Her online community flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages

Irene Agyeiwaa Papab, a Ghanaian woman left the shores of Ghana to reunite with her husband abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh Irene Agyeiwaa Papab was spotted walking through the airport of a yet-to-be-confirmed overseas country to join her husband.

Irene Agyeiwaa Papab. a Ghanaian Woman joins her husband abroad after their marriage. Photo credit: @ireneagyeiwaapapabi/TiKtok.

The video captured the Ghanaian woman and her husband engaged in a warm hug at the arrival hall of the airport.

While playing Cochren & Co's Good Memories song in the back of the video shared on her TikTok page, Irene Agyeiwaa Papab exchanged kisses with her man as they reunited to build their lives together abroad.

"Finally joined my husband," she wrote in the caption of the video..

The adorable couple were seen at the airport with two teenage girls, probably their daughters.

Irene's online community congratulate her

Irene's online community congratulated her after they saw her relocation video on social media.

@Gidimajor cutie said:

"Congratulations."

@charlesteiscanty also said:

"Lovely will miss you."

@Mommy Nice wrote:

"God overdo ampa Am happy for you sis."

@Irene Agyeiwaa Papab replied:

"Thax dear."

@MrWallace also wrote:

"Congratulations sis. I’m soo happy for you. God be with you always."

@TESLA commented:

"we give all the glory to God for what he has done."

@Emefa Charity also commented:

"Congratulations sweetheart..i’m so happy for you."

@Alberta Odoom reacted:

"At long last God did it. So happy for you girl, enjoy your stay."

