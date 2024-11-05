Baltasar Engonga: Trending Equatorial Guinea Man Drops Heartwarming Message To Wife
- Baltasar Engonga has spoken after over 400 videos of his private affairs surfaced on the internet
- In some tweets, he denied being the man in the videos while vowing to take legal action against the CID for releasing his private affairs in other posts
- He also wrote a heartwarming message to his wife after the incident, leaving netizens with mixed reactions
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The head of Equatorial Guinea's financial crimes agency, Baltasar Engonga, has penned a heartwarming message for his wife after his private videos surfaced on social media.
Baltasar has been embroiled in a scandal after over 400 videos of his private affairs surfaced online.
According to the viral reports, he had had affairs with the wives of prominent people, including the wife of the Director General of Police, close family members, and relatives of senior government figures, including the sister of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, among others.
Amidst the reports, Baltasar Engonga has released a series of tweets commenting on the matter. The first tweet, which got people talking, justified his action.
He claimed in that tweet that he did not force any of the women he had an affair with and that their engagements were consensual. He also noted that most of the videos are AI-generated.
See the post below:
You're my hero
In another post, he wrote a touching message for his family, urging his wife to be strong in the storm.
"If anything ever happens, you are strong enough to guide our children through anything. I trust you completely. You are not just my wife, but my hero," he said.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Baltasar's comment
Netizens who saw Mr Engongo's message to his wife expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.
@SamuelIse3 wrote:
"What a shame so you have a beautiful wife such as this and you still have the gods of messing around oh No."
@KimLeftsmile wrote:
"All the praises are nothing, you cheated and we are coming for the conference, you are the speaker."
@Insidar92 wrote:
"In moments like these, isn't it beautiful to recognize and honor the unwavering strength and trust that forms the foundation of true partnership and love?"
Equatorial Guinea government suspends officials
In the latest update, the Equatorial Guinea government has reacted to the over 400 tapes of Mr Baltasar Engonga.
The government has suspended all government officials involved in the scandal. In a statement, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh