Baltasar Engonga has spoken after over 400 videos of his private affairs surfaced on the internet

In some tweets, he denied being the man in the videos while vowing to take legal action against the CID for releasing his private affairs in other posts

He also wrote a heartwarming message to his wife after the incident, leaving netizens with mixed reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The head of Equatorial Guinea's financial crimes agency, Baltasar Engonga, has penned a heartwarming message for his wife after his private videos surfaced on social media.

Baltasar has been embroiled in a scandal after over 400 videos of his private affairs surfaced online.

Baltasar Engonga is dropping heartwarming words to his wife after over 400 videos were released online. Image source: Baltasar Engonga

Source: Twitter

According to the viral reports, he had had affairs with the wives of prominent people, including the wife of the Director General of Police, close family members, and relatives of senior government figures, including the sister of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, among others.

Amidst the reports, Baltasar Engonga has released a series of tweets commenting on the matter. The first tweet, which got people talking, justified his action.

He claimed in that tweet that he did not force any of the women he had an affair with and that their engagements were consensual. He also noted that most of the videos are AI-generated.

See the post below:

You're my hero

In another post, he wrote a touching message for his family, urging his wife to be strong in the storm.

"If anything ever happens, you are strong enough to guide our children through anything. I trust you completely. You are not just my wife, but my hero," he said.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Baltasar's comment

Netizens who saw Mr Engongo's message to his wife expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@SamuelIse3 wrote:

"What a shame so you have a beautiful wife such as this and you still have the gods of messing around oh No."

@KimLeftsmile wrote:

"All the praises are nothing, you cheated and we are coming for the conference, you are the speaker."

@Insidar92 wrote:

"In moments like these, isn't it beautiful to recognize and honor the unwavering strength and trust that forms the foundation of true partnership and love?"

Equatorial Guinea government suspends officials

In the latest update, the Equatorial Guinea government has reacted to the over 400 tapes of Mr Baltasar Engonga.

The government has suspended all government officials involved in the scandal. In a statement, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh