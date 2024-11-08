A video of a Ghanaian woman recounting why her marriage collapsed and how her life changed afterwards has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, she noted that marriage made her a bitter person since she went through a lot with her husband

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the woman's story, with some sharing similar experiences

Marriage is perceived by most women as a dream come true. It is often romanticised as a perfect union full of bliss and companionship.

However, a Ghanaian woman's story about how her marriage ended has demonstrated that marriage can sometimes become a source of pain and disillusionment.

In an interview with Silent Beads, the woman indicated that she met her former husband at church and subsequently married. They went on to have two kids afterwards.

Their initial flaw was failing to get to know each other better before the marriage because they shared the same doctrine. They believed being in the same church and sharing the same faith would make things work out for them, but soon realised they were essentially strangers.

Narrating her ordeal, she said that she and her husband had become total strangers after their marriage. Communication between them was poor, and understanding each other was challenging.

According to her, their finances became strained after their first child developed a kidney disease and was undergoing treatment.

They spent a lot on her and were financially drained. As a result, she suggested that they move out of their rented apartment to live in her father's house since both parents were deceased and the property was now hers, but he refused.

Conversations turned into arguments, and eventually, the marriage collapsed. She noted that this experience made her very bitter.

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's comment

The woman's story touched netizens who saw the video. While some sympathised with her, others shared their experiences with marriage.

@Ohemaa wrote:

"That's me ryt now. I don't believe in any man."

@Urban Essentials wrote:

"Getting married scares me."

@Loulou Gohi wrote:

"Hmmmmm it's really true, the trauma we go through during marriage changes us to become so bitter, so aggressive, more jealous etc. it's not easy though but the first thing to do is to love yourself."

Ghanaian man divorces wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was forced to turn to a radio station for help in marriage after her husband divorced her.

In a video, the lady who lived abroad noted that her husband had discontinued their marriage because she failed to fly him abroad.

The lady disclosed that for a long while, before the marriage collapsed, relatives had been piling pressure on her to fly her husband to the foreign country.

