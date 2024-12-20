A video of a young Ghanaian lady flaunting her beauty as she announced that she was looking for a boyfriend has gone viral

The lady confessed that she could no longer keep it secret and was hence ready for a serious relationship

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed varied opinions, with some indicating their preparedness to date her

A young Ghanaian lady, @queen_baeb2, is trending after she resorted to social media in a desperate attempt to find a boyfriend.

This comes after she took to TikTok, where she posted a short clip of herself flaunting her beauty.

Ghanaian lady cries out being single, admits she is ready for a serious relationship. Photo credit: @queen_baeb2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She then made it known via the caption of the video that she was tired of being single and was ready to start a serious relationship.

"Looking for a serious relationship now. Can't hide it any more," the caption read, accompanied by love and sad emoji.

The video, which highlights the young lady's desire to find true love, had raked in over 5,000 likes and 190 comments at the time of writing the report.

Peeps show interest in single Ghanaian lady

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section were surprised that a beautiful young lady like that was single. Others also expressed readiness to become her boyfriend.

user36575126237618 commented:

"Wrong people in the comment section, the right one is poor if only you like it like that."

Jordan April indicated:

"Let hang out couple of days n see."

kojoderrick5 wrote:

"Truthfully you're special and will like to be friends.. Even the star n moon will testify of your beauty..With all this beautiful smiles. Want to get know you and link up."

Ebenezer Nartey asked:

"Are you serious or you're just playing with people's emotions."

Eddy Billions added:

"I know you are a wife material, so you deserve me, and I deserve you too."

Di Asa winner laments being single

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Precious Mensah, simply referred to as PM, is not happy being single.

Speaking in an interview, the Di Asa season 3 winner complained to a friend that men are not professing love to her.

She added that she offers much in a relationship, just like other women.

Source: YEN.com.gh