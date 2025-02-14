Mmebusem could not conceal his joy while playing with his wife in a video which has since gone viral

He beamed with excitement as he playfully swang his wife in a swinging chair, warming hearts

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the couple in the comments section

Ghanaian comic actor, Mmebusem, popularly known for his comic roles, has once again warmed hearts after a romantic video of him and his wife surfaced online.

In the video, Mmebusem is seen gently swinging his wife on a chair, showing the world that his love for her remains as strong as ever.

Ghana Jesus and wife excited as they play. Image source: Mmebusem

Source: TikTok

The couple became the talk of the town recently following their marriage. While some admirers celebrated their union, others were quick to criticise his wife’s appearance.

Despite the harsh comments, Mmebusem stood his ground, proudly defending her and declaring her the most beautiful woman he had ever known.

Now, it seems Mmebusem is proving that love conquers all as he continues to shower his wife with affection and create memorable moments.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh