Ghanaian comic actor, Mmebusem, popularly known for his comic roles, has once again warmed hearts after a romantic video of him and his wife surfaced online.
In the video, Mmebusem is seen gently swinging his wife on a chair, showing the world that his love for her remains as strong as ever.
The couple became the talk of the town recently following their marriage. While some admirers celebrated their union, others were quick to criticise his wife’s appearance.
Despite the harsh comments, Mmebusem stood his ground, proudly defending her and declaring her the most beautiful woman he had ever known.
Now, it seems Mmebusem is proving that love conquers all as he continues to shower his wife with affection and create memorable moments.
