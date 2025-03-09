A man has gone viral online after going all out to celebrate his wife's birthday in a special way

The man stormed the wife's shop to give her picture frames, a large money bouquet, and a brand new car

Many who have come across the posts shared their views on the man’s gifts and his wife’s reaction

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A heartwarming video has gone viral, showing a market trader's emotional reaction when her husband surprised her with extravagant birthday gifts at her workplace.

The footage captures the moment the unsuspecting businesswoman, who sells foodstuffs at a local market, received multiple gifts from her husband during her workday.

Man storms wife's shop to gift her cash and Toyota car on her birthday. Photo source: @favysurprise1

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming video was shared on TikTok by @favysurprise1.

Trader looks amazed by husband's birthday surprise

Initially presented with two framed portraits of herself and a substantial money bouquet, the woman can be seen embracing her husband in appreciation.

However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when her husband brought the main gift—a brand new Toyota RAV 4 SUV.

The trader appeared visibly overwhelmed by the birthday surprise as she realised the vehicle was her birthday present, drawing attention from fellow market vendors and customers who witnessed the elaborate gesture.

"Your odogwu cleared your wishlist and added extra," read the caption accompanying the video.

Odogwu is a term emanating from the Igbo language in Nigeria, which typically refers to a respected or powerful man.

Watch the video below:

Trader's car gift from husband sparks reactions

The video has sparked numerous reactions online, with many viewers commending the husband for publicly celebrating his wife and acknowledging her business endeavours. Others also shared some advice for the lady. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@Derrah Maff said:

"Congratulations to u mama am so happy for you. to my own man, Dear God. I just want my man to succeed in all he do. Cuz a win for him is a win for me too fr."

@Michelle Okogun said:

"This is what a surprise should look like, it's obvious she was surprised no be all those plan and fake surprise we dey see online."

@Tinnu ola🦋💫

"My husband no go see this one oooo nah where them carry ajo money run e go Dey show me oooooo😒😒😒."

@NK said:

"Make she better hold God strong now because no be everybody wey follow her Happy on this day truly dey happy oh. inside market nobody be your friend oh they're always competing with who big pass them."

@OBIEZE📿👑 said:

"How many of our today's Ladies will agree to do Her kind of business in such environment? She deserves everything, She's a homely woman🤍👌🏻."

Man gifts his wife a Toyota RAV 4 as her birthday gift. Photo source: @favysurprise1

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian mother surprises teacher on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian parent brought joy to a teacher after she surprised him with gifts to celebrate his birthday.

A video popped up, showing the moment the mother walked into the class to surprise the teacher with the gifts.

The story, which followed that of another teacher who received cassava as a gift from the mother of one of his pupils, warmed hearts online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh