DStv has announced a 40% reduction in decoder prices to attract more subscribers amid declining numbers

The pay-TV giant has faced mounting competition from over 560 streaming platforms, forcing it to rethink its pricing strategy

MultiChoice has seen its subscriber base decline, losing around 2.8 million across Africa within two years

DStv has announced plans to cut decoder prices by up to 40% online and 30% in retail stores, starting November 1, 2025.

DStv to cut decoder prices by 40% effective November 1, 2025.

The decision marks the company’s biggest price reduction in years and forms part of efforts to regain lost subscribers and counter the growing dominance of streaming platforms like Netflix, Showmax, and Amazon Prime Video.

According to a report by Techloy, DStv’s parent company, MultiChoice, has lost more than 2.8 million subscribers across Africa over the past two years.

The sharp decline has been attributed to economic challenges, rising costs, and the widespread preference for on-demand streaming services.

MultiChoice executives say the move is meant to make DStv more affordable and accessible to millions of households.

According to Byron du Plessis, CEO of SA PayTV at MultiChoice, the decision is part of a broader strategy to reignite the DStv brand and restore its position as Africa’s leading entertainment provider.

DStv rolls out strategy to regain subscribers

Beyond cutting decoder prices, MultiChoice is offering new incentives to reward loyalty and attract new users.

Between November 7 and 9, active subscribers will enjoy an Open Time Weekend, which grants temporary access to DStv Premium content at no extra cost.

DStv offers additional channels at no extra cost.

The Open Time will feature an exciting mix of international sports and entertainment content, including SuperSport coverage of the Springboks vs France rugby match, Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League, and the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Premium subscribers will also benefit from two additional device streams until December, allowing up to four simultaneous views within one household.

DStv Premium Rewards have also been upgraded. Customers can now win free BoxOffice movie rentals, vouchers, and exclusive experiences, including celebrity meet-and-greets, VIP match tickets, and trips to international sporting events like the F1 Grand Prix, LaLiga, and AFCON.

"Open Time runs from 12:01 AM on Friday, 7 November to 11:59 PM on Sunday, 9 November 2025, for active DStv decoder customers in South Africa," the company explained.

"The Open Time weekend doesn’t apply to streaming," they added.

Sam George announces DStv price cut plan

YEN.com.gh, on September 5, 2025, reported that Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam George, confirmed that MultiChoice had agreed to cut subscription prices after weeks of negotiations with the government.

The announcement followed growing public pressure and accusations that DStv was exploiting its market dominance by maintaining high subscription fees amid economic hardship.

After nearly a month of back-and-forth negotiations between the Ghanaian government and executives of DStv, the latter agreed to supplement subscribers in Ghana with extra channels at no additional cost, effective October 1, 2025.

