All assembly members in the Eastern Region have been donated motorbikes

The Eastern Regional Minister wants them to use the motorbikes to develop their communities

There are 33 Municipal and District Chief Executives in Eastern Region

The Eastern regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, has urged Assembly members to use their motorbikes for its intended purposes.

This, he said, will help keep them in good shape to carry out their business as Assembly members.

He made this remark when he handed over a total of 1,248 motorbikes to all thirty-three (33) Municipal and District Chief Executives in Eastern Region for onward distribution to assembly members.

Eastern Regional Minister donates okada bikes to assembly members.

The superstar motorbikes procured and supplied by JSA logistics Gh Ltd are expected to enhance the work of Assembly members in their electoral area also boost local governance.

Presenting the motorbikes, the minister called for regular maintenance to ensure longevity.

" These motorbikes, on behalf of his Excellency the president of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to the presiding members within the 33 districts. This is to help facilitate their and help the community grow. This is the essence of central government through the local government minister, the Honourable Dan. Botwe". He said

Receiving the motorbikes on behalf of the assembly members, the Dean of Presiding members, Michael Ahwireng, thanked the government and promised to use the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

" We grateful for this big honor given to the assembly members. As the minister has said, we are also going to make good use of it to support the rural development". He added

Assembly Members in the country have been yearning for the distribution of motorbikes to enhance their work over the years.

They decried the fact that motorbikes are primarily distributed to assembly members few months before leaving office.

They say this does not help to serve its purpose and hence needs to be given during the first year of their tenure.

