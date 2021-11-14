We are fighting corruption, learn from us - Bawumia tells politicians

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked politicians to learn from the Akufo-Addo administration

The Vice President says government has done well in fighting corruption with deeds not words

He believes the digitalization agenda has helped reduced corruption in Ghana

The vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has charged politicians in particular to emulate the Akufo-Addo government by backing up their claims of fighting corruption with deeds, not just words, to make Ghana a better place.

Speaking at the 76th graduation ceremony of Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon on Saturday (13 November), Bawumia said it has become important that countries take deliberate steps to develop a society of citizens who are not merely prepared for the world of work, but also intent on bringing about growth in all aspects of life and making a difference in the world.

“A high sense of morality is a ‘sine qua non’ of good citizenship. That much – not material wealth, not prosperity religion – is what we need in order to build a good society,” he said.

Zeroing in on corruption, Vice-President Bawumia said many pronouncements have been made in the past signaling the desire to fight the blight, but these have largely failed. Hence the Akufo-Addo government’s decision to digitize the process of gaining access to government services and thereby reduce the human interface, which lends itself to corruption.

Source: Yen Ghana