Mahama's Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor dies at age 65

Former Transport Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama Administration, Dzifa Aku Attivor has been reported dead.

According to family sources, she died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16 after a short illness.

She died at the age of 55

Dzifa Attivor was one of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, from the days of the late former president John Evans Atta Mills to Mahama's time in office

She was appointed in February 2013 as the Minister for Transport until she resigned in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.

The former Minister's family is expected to receive sympathisers at her Adentan residence in Accra later in the day.

More soon...

Source: Yen