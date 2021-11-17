The country is set to benefit from global digitization at an event spearheaded by the government

Many bodies in the country have come together to ensure this era of digitization touches the lives of Ghanaians

Vice President Bawumia's office is heavily involved in the project

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Technology and Innovations are driving the growth and expansion of leading economies in the world today.

In Ghana, digital innovations are changing the ways our nation operates for the better, with tremendous potential to transform the lives of our people in the years ahead.

These innovations cut across sectors, from Agriculture, Education, Energy, through ICT to Transport, and most are yet to come to the limelight and unleash their potential impacts.

Ghana set to go high-tech at Digital Innovation Week event

Source: Instagram

This kind of progress is attainable when the government, the civil society and the private sector collaborate to craft a shared national vision centered on the use of digital technology and innovation to drive major economic transformation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is in this spirit of progress that the Vice President’s office is spearheading the Ghana Digital Innovation Week implementation with support from multi-stakeholders.

These include the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization; the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI).

Also involved are; The Accra Digital Centre (ADC); the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP); the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center of Excellence in ICT plus the Ghana Chamber of Technology are onboard as private sector stakeholders in addition to Ashesi University College and the University of Ghana.

The Ghana Digital Innovation Week seeks to celebrate the accomplishments of Ghana’s digital innovation ecosystem and build momentum towards a shared vision for its future development.

This grand venture is part of a trilateral cooperation between Ghana, Germany and Israel on innovation and development to promote government level awareness for digital innovation while also adding impetus to the growth of the digital innovation ecosystem in Ghana.

The premier free edition of the GDIW will feature over 20 exclusive conversations, plenaries, and presentations under the principle theme; Mobilising Collective Action and Investment to Catalyse Growth in Ghana's Digital Innovation Ecosystem.

Join in-person (limited seats only) or online from November 22 to 26, 2021, at the Grand Arena, inside the Accra International Conference or virtually on Hopin.

Register online today at www.gdiw.org to attend this future altering event!

GDIW is an initiative of Make- I.T. in Africa, a program implemented by GIZ Ghana on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Source: Yen