Madina MP: Francis Sosu seen in Parliament after ‘missing’ court hearings

The Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has been spotted in Parliament, after failing to appear in court on two occasions.

His appearance in parliament comes a day after he failed to honour a summons brought against him by the Ghana Police Service.

Sosu is currently in parliament for the hearing of the 20222 economic policy and budget statement to be presented by Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta.

Sosu was summoned by the court following several failed attempts by the police to arrest him for allegedly breaching the law during a recent demonstration by residents of Oyarifa and its environs over bad roads.

The MP has however failed to show up in court on two occasions.

More soon...

Source: Yen Newspaper