Budget 2022: NDC Minority in Parliament rejects taxes on mobile money

Parliament's minority group announces rejection of Momo tax

Minority group leader Haruna Idrisu fears the tax will hit small businesses

Minorities want e-levy to be abolished from 2022 budget

Minority leader Haruna Idrisu has said that his side in parliament will not support the controversial e-levy policy proposal in the 2022 budget statement.

According to him, the levy serves as a deterrent to the growth of the digital economy.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop in ** on Saturday 20 November, he said, "Mr Speaker, we see that the Finance Minister now wants to introduce some measures including the popularly announced e-levy or digital levy because Some have enough to name it.

“Mr. Speaker, our concern is whether the e-levy itself is and will not be a deterrent to the growth of the digital economy in our country. We are confident that the e-levy is an incentive for investment and private sector development in our country.

There may also be a disincentive for this. We in the minority cannot and will not support the government with the introduction of that particular e-levy. We are unable to build a national consensus on that particular matter," he stated.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the #FixTheCountry Movement conference said they would protest on November 26, to register their dissatisfaction with the 2022 Budget.

In a statement on Friday, the organizers said they had informed the Ghanaian police force of their intentions and were ready to take to the streets to express their disgust.

