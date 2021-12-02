Residents in Upper Manya Krobo District have refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine

According to them, the government wants to use the vaccine to force them to vote for the NPP in 2024

Others also said if you are a lady, you will cease menstruation and cannot give birth any longer

According to the district's health directorates, they keep recording very low turnout for the COVID-19 vaccination due to certain misconceptions growing among the populace.

The District Health Director, Esther Dua Oyinka, one of the reasons said one of the reasons residents was the fact that the New Patriotic Party government wants to use the vaccine to change the minds of electorates in 2024.

She also said some of the misconceptions amongst the people is that if you are a man and you take the vaccine you will become impotent which is a falsehood.

"... some are saying it is the government that has put in certain things to make up for the vaccine to vaccinate them so that it will change their minds from voting for any other party except the ruling party” she lamented.

Upper Manya Krobo is a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Health Directorate estimated to vaccinate about 50,104 people in the district by the end of this 2021.

Dua Oyinka said only 282 have fully been vaccinated since the inception of the vaccination exercise.

Ghana Health Service under pressure by parents to vaccinate children under 15yrs

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

