- Felix Ofosu Kwakye emphasizes that minority leader does not support 1.75 e levy

- Haruna Iddrisu, sources say, has backtracked before, opting to rise by 1%.

- The former Deputy Minister of Communications emphasizes that Mr. Iddrisu does not pay taxes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Deputy Minister of Communications Felix Ofosu Kwakye has revealed that Democrat leader Haruna Iddrisu has not yet supported the government's decision to impose an electronic transaction tax (E-levy).

Commenting on the minority Party's position on the tax, Mr Ofosu Kwakye said reports that the Minor Party leader was stable with a 1% E-levy charge were incorrect.

According to him, contact with the Tamama South MP revealed that he, Haruna Iddrisu and NDC MPs would oppose the launch of the E-levy regardless of the level introduced by the Akufo-Addo government.

“I have had the opportunity to interview the Mincanyana leader since yesterday after the release of his clip at an event organized by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications. There have been various interpretations and many have expressed concern about whether the NDC is declining in its original position.

“In my discussions with him he allowed me to put it in perspective, so as to avoid any doubt that he would meet with all 136 colleagues to reject this budget whenever it came to light that all the five conditions he had set could not be met. Percent E-levy," he stated.

Her comments came in response to media reports that the Queen was determined to charge 1% of E-levy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to sources, the Member of Parliament for Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, speaking at the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra on Thursday, said his party would easily accept a reduction of the proposed electronic transaction levy (evy) from 1% from at 1.75%.

“Last week, it was not, no, we will not accept the e-levy but listen to government officials including the Minister of Finance. I am confident that I will accept to leave my first cha until I receive a one-percent e-levy, ”he said.

“We do not oppose it but we want it fixed by one percent. We are afraid of double taxation because we already have a communications tax, ”he added.

This comment by Mr Ofosu Kwakye is misunderstood; he added that "unfortunately a small mix of the clip was played."

Meanwhile, the Chief Whip, Muntaka Muhamad, in a media statement noted that the NDC Caucus is committed to opposing the introduction of electronic transaction tax.

He revealed that no consensus had been reached by the minority and majority party in Parliament.

Source: Yen