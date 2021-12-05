Akufo-Addo bans ministers and deputies from traveling, temporarily

- The president has passed a law banning the departure of ministers

- The purpose of the ban is unknown

- Sources close to the presidency point out that this action is due to Parliament's plans

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has imposed a temporary closure for all Government Ministers and their deputies for at least one month without a health-sponsored travel sources close to the Presidency confirmed to Asaase News.

This action by President Akufo-Addo, will be the second of its kind since taking office as President of the Republic in January 2017.

On 21 June 2018, the President, in a letter signed by the Head of Labor, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, directed that all external visits of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs and Heads of organs of state be suspended immediately. ”.

"Guidelines for future foreign trips aimed at reducing disruption to the domestic service of government will be announced shortly" the 2018 directive indicated.

It is not yet clear what prompted the President's recent decision to bar all Ministers and their Deputies from traveling outside Ghana.

However, because most Ministers and Deputy Ministers serve on Members of Parliament and are subject to the allocation of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the Government of Parliament, the President's directive is perhaps to ensure that all members of the Major Caucus in Parliament have easy access to home and parliamentary work.

