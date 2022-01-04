We will bring the economy back on track from the shackles of COVID – Bawumia

Vice President has assured the people of Ghana that the economy with was ruined by the coronavirus pandemic will be restored

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is optimistic about the fact that starting this year the economy will turn around for good

He made this known when he met some Muslims in Accra Monday, January 3. 2022

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that this 2022, the Akufo-Addo-led administration will work tirelessly to bring the economy back on track following the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the NPP government will also be committed to having an inclusive government which started 5 years ago,

“...we will continue to strive to get the economy back on track from the shackles of COVID-19.

We are also committed to our inclusive governance of the past five years, which has seen us invest in education and other sectors of the country,” he said.

We are thinking outside the box - Bawumia assures Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the government is using creative strategies and policies to transform the economy.

Speaking to party members at the National Delegation Conference on Sunday, he said the government was transforming and promoting economic development by introducing a working-class partnership, digital property address system and paper-free cleaning of ports among other things.

Dr. Bawumia argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) controlled the economy better than the previous government.

“The changes we are making as a party to government are historic and we are building on the esteemed legacy of President J.A. Kufuor. Ours is a government that thinks outside the box to change Ghana, ”he said.

Ghanaians are going through hardship but that's not my fault

In other news, President Akufo-Addo has acknowledged that although the people of Ghana were going through a difficult time, he was innocent.

Although he acknowledged that the current economic climate is a test for citizens, he has freed himself from any responsibility.

“I acknowledge that the people of Ghana are going through a difficult time; some people try to say it's my fault, but you know it isn't. However, they will continue to say so, ”he explained.

Source: YEN.com.gh