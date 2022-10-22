President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is confident that his government will find a solution to the economic crisis

He insisted that decisions regarding the fundamentals of the country's economy were right despite the turmoil

The president, however, bemoaned that his government's ability to access the international capital market had been compromised

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed optimism that his government will find a solution to the economic turmoil.

Photos of Akufo-Addo. Credit: Luke Dray/Stringer/Republic FM.

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on Republic FM, the president insisted that decisions regarding the fundamentals of the country's economy were right despite the prevailing economic depression.

I am confident we will find a solution to the economic situation, and in that solution, the world would know that the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy, the things we set out to do; that we were right in identifying these things, we were right in looking at how we can achieve food security in Ghana, we were right in insisting on industrial development and expansion,'' he said.

The president, however, lamented his government's ability to access the international capital market, saying ''all the budgets of countries have been thrown out of gear'' due to turbulent global events.

The video capturing the president's recent comments on the economy gained reactions from netizens. YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the remarks below:

How Ghanaians reacted to video

@kicks_planet2 posted:

So they don’t have any solutions they are now going to find a solution to it. Ladies and gentlemen 83 kom part 2.

@WAEK85671824 asked:

Why do they like using fundamentals?

@kwaku_freeman said:

I thought this president was preaching Ghana beyond aid. Now he wants access to the international capital market. Funny people.

@Moody_d8 reacted:

This man has nothing to offer Ghanaians he should be kicked out.

