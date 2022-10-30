Kwabena Agyei Agyepong opened the history books on Sunday when he sat with Delay on the Delay Show

The renowned politician, who is a key figurehead in the NPP, recollected the incidents that took place in the 1996 and 2000 general elections

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong was filled with nostalgia as he recalled the moment he informed Kuffour he won the elections after 30 years in opposition

Ghanaian politician and civil engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong had a fun and interesting conversation with Delay when he was featured on her show.

Photo Kwabena Agyei Agyepong with Delay Source: delayghana, YouTube

Source: UGC

The popular NPP man filled Ghanaians with nostalgia as he opened an interesting chapter in Ghana's history books. He recollected interesting occurrences that happened during the 1996 and 2000 elections. According to him, he was one of the key members of Kuffour's campaign team in the 1996 elections.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong said he and the NPP felt cheated when Kuffour lost the election after leading the polls for four consecutive days. At first, they did not want to accept the results but to prevent any agitation and commotion among the general public, Kuffour was compelled to concede.

Per the words of Kwabena Agyepong, he jumped ship in 1998 to join Nana Addo's campaign team as he and a few others felt Kuffour was too soft and let the election go too easily in 1996. Nana Addo, however, lost the bid to be the NPP's flagbearer, and in 2000 Kuffour won the general elections.

According to Kwabena Agyepong, the NDC tried to bully them once again, but they prevailed as victors. He nostalgically remembered himself in the strong room, passing on information to Kuffour that he had won the elections. He said he called him on the phone, and once he passed on the news, he could hear a massive cheer of celebrations in the background.

He even had the exact time the NPP were crowned victors. He said it was 10:28 pm and mentioned that he could never forget it.

Source: YEN.com.gh