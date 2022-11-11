The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed how he believes the Ghana School of Law victimises known NDC students

National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the Law School of deliberately failing NDC activists when they’ve passed their exams

Taking to his social media handle, he cautioned authorities behind such moves to desist from them

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a swipe at the Ghana School of Law and the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) for victimising known student activists of the party.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, known activists of the party are being failed in their examinations even when they have passed.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Sammy Gyamfi: NDC Warns School Of Law To Stop Failing Known NDC Activists

Taking to his social media handle, Mr Gyamfi cautioned authorities behind such moves to desist from them.

Sammy Gyamfi's tweet

Source: Facebook

“For those of you at the Ghana School of Law and the IEC who think that you can victimise known NDC activists by failing them when they have passed, take note that we are watching you. Your time will come. You did it to Philimon Laar. You will not get away with same this time,” he said.

Ghana School of Law: More Than 80% Of Students Passed Final Exams - Report

The sentiments of Sammy come at a time more than 80% of final-year students of the Ghana School of Law passed their final exams in July.

The exams, done under the auspices of the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council (GLC), assess students and choose qualified law students to be called to the Ghana Bar.

The IEC was created under the authority of Parliament in 2018 with the sole mandate of conducting and managing entrance examinations for admitting law students and other internal exams taken by the students.

Meanwhile, 785 students on Friday, November 11, 2022, were called to the bar at an annual event to enrol new lawyers into the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Source: YEN.com.gh