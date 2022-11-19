National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart and former Minister of Finance Professor Kwesi Botchwey has died.

Prof Botchwey is reported to have passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The report by Accra-based Asaase Radio indicated that the economist had been taken ill and was receiving treatment at the hospital in the past few days.

