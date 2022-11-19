Prof Kwesi Botchwey Dies: Former Finance Minister And NDC Stalwart Reported Dead
National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart and former Minister of Finance Professor Kwesi Botchwey has died.
Prof Botchwey is reported to have passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
The report by Accra-based Asaase Radio indicated that the economist had been taken ill and was receiving treatment at the hospital in the past few days.
