An American television station has uncovered the illegal acts of a syndicate that smuggles stolen cars into Ghana

A documentary revealed that these groups have amassed wealth as a result of engaging in this business

Netizens who reacted to the documentary expressed their disappointment in the activities of these syndicates

A syndicate that deals in the smuggling of stolen cars from the United States to Ghana have opened up on how they conduct their illegal business.

This comes after National Geographic (Nat Geo), an American television channel opened an investigation on the matter to ascertain how these groups operate.

In a documentary sighed by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, a journalist with Nat Geo, Mariana van Zeller who led the investigation in an interview with 2 members of the syndicate in Ghana was briefed on how they buy the stolen cars from the US, get them shipped to the Tema harbour in Ghana and are able to manipulate the system to avoid paying the required import duties.

Nat Geo uncovers how syndicates smuggle cars from the US to Ghana Photo credit:@National Geographic/YouTube

Source: Youtube

One of the members who identified himself as Ivan said the business, although illegal has created wealth for many people.

There are top guys that are in the business now; the stolen cars business. This is how some family generations have made money,” Ivan told the journalist.

Watch the documentary below

Netizens react to the documentary

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed concerns over the actions of these syndicates.

FOenthusia stated

Being from Ghana I can say that the parts highlighted in the documentary are possibly true, I have heard so many stories of how these luxury cars are being stolen and driven by "fraud boys"

Paa Nyan replied:

On my recent trip to Ghana, I saw a car on a lot with a Virginia plate. I said to myself this was stolen. On the Mercedes that Ivan showed, it could be true that it wasn't stolen but an accident car that has been fixed. Most of the salvage cars that are sold at auctions end up in third-world countries to be fixed.

Dante Valdizán added:

Ghana is just one country where stolen cars from Newark end up. Nigeria is another hot spot where high-end vehicles have a high demand. I wonder if these cars go further than these 2 countries.

Police arrest carjacking and robbery syndicate

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a special intelligence-led police operation has busted an organized crime syndicate notorious for various crimes across the country.

The syndicate is believed to be responsible for carjacking, robbery, murder, and other violent crimes in Ghana.

A statement by the police on its social media handles also announced the arrest of 12 members of the gang adding that the operation to get the syndicate arrested lasted months as it was done between July 2022 and January 2023.

