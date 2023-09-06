A Ghana Water Company Limited Officer was accosted by an angry woman over her water supply

The woman held onto the officer’s shirt and demanded her water supply be restored after an apparent disconnection

Some onlookers tried to intervene as the water company officer refused to restore the water

A Ghana water company officer in Koforidua was hassled by a woman whose water connection had been cut.

The angry woman's water supply had reportedly been cut over the non-payment of bills.

In a video of the incident, the angry woman is seen holding on to the man, refusing to let him go until her grievances are addressed.

There were also a few bystanders who tried to calm the angry woman, according to reports

“Fix the water before you can go,” the woman shouts to the man.

The officer replies, saying: “I will not fix it so don’t worry yourself.”

Recent tariff increases

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has raised electricity tariffs by 4.22% for average consumers.

The commission also raised water tariffs by a marginal 1.18% for most consumers.

Residential consumers who consume utilities the least will not be affected by the tariff hikes which took effect from September 1, 2023.

Ghanaians frustrated by utility hikes

YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok user took to social media to share her frustration about how rent prices and various utility bills make life difficult for Ghanaians.

She took a jibe at the Electricity Company of Ghana and Rent Control Department, explaining that they are doing nothing to make lives easier for the locals.

How the high cost of living affects real estate

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghana's high standard of living affects the real estate sector.

The typical Ghanaian finds life intolerable due to record inflation rates and cedi devaluation.

Every sector of the economy, including the real estate market, is negatively impacted by the high cost of living in the nation.

If vital steps are not made to alleviate Ghana's economic situation, it will become more challenging for individuals to own or rent properties.

