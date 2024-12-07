NDC MP Okudzeto Ablakwa has been spotted at the North Tongu constituency exercising his franchise.

The politician and his wife were clad in white, expressing their hopes to win the ongoing elections.

Okudzeto Ablakwa exercises his civic duties with his beautiful wife.

The MP and his wife shared their lovely photos from the polling station online as they urged fans to believe in their anticipated victory.

In his post, the North Tongu MP addressed the beautiful woman as his boss and declared victory for the NDC's presidential aspirant, John Dramani MP.

