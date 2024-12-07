A rasta man at the Krowor constituency, in a video, has expressed his frustrations with the ongoing elections.

The man said he was not ready to exercise his franchise unless he was compensated.

The video was captured at the Obenetsoshishi polling station in the Krowor constituency. The rasta man, who was with his friends, said they were looking forward to getting food or money before they cast their votes.

The man alleged that some people without ID cards had even received money. Therefore, he expected more because he owned both the voter's ID and Ghana card.

In the same constituency, a party agent was arrested for inducing electorates with money.

