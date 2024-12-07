Krowor Constituent Vows Not To Vote Without Reward, Says "No Takeaway, No Vote"
A rasta man at the Krowor constituency, in a video, has expressed his frustrations with the ongoing elections.
The man said he was not ready to exercise his franchise unless he was compensated.
The video was captured at the Obenetsoshishi polling station in the Krowor constituency. The rasta man, who was with his friends, said they were looking forward to getting food or money before they cast their votes.
The man alleged that some people without ID cards had even received money. Therefore, he expected more because he owned both the voter's ID and Ghana card.
In the same constituency, a party agent was arrested for inducing electorates with money.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation