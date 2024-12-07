Obuasi East: Man Stands His Grounds In Stand-off With Military Men, Commands Them To Leave
An altercation between a man and some military officers in the Obuasi East constituency has been reported
The man is believed to be the constituency's communication officer for the National Democratic Congress.
In the video, the man was seen commanding two military officers to vacate the polling station.
This comes after the Ghana Armed Forces issued a statement assuring fans that masked men and military officers would not be deployed at the polling stations unless they were complimenting the police.
The disagreement led to a heated scuffle, which ended with the man sustaining injuries.
The gun-wielding soldiers fired warning shots in the air as vulnerable civilians watched on, fearing for the NDC personnel's life.
The altercation in Obuasi follows a series of reported electoral crimes across the country as Ghanaians vote to elect their next president.
