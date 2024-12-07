An altercation between a man and some military officers in the Obuasi East constituency has been reported

The man is believed to be the constituency's communication officer for the National Democratic Congress.

A standoff in Obuasi East between a man and military officers has been reported. Source: Citi973

Source: Twitter

In the video, the man was seen commanding two military officers to vacate the polling station.

This comes after the Ghana Armed Forces issued a statement assuring fans that masked men and military officers would not be deployed at the polling stations unless they were complimenting the police.

The disagreement led to a heated scuffle, which ended with the man sustaining injuries.

The gun-wielding soldiers fired warning shots in the air as vulnerable civilians watched on, fearing for the NDC personnel's life.

The altercation in Obuasi follows a series of reported electoral crimes across the country as Ghanaians vote to elect their next president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh