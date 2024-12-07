A suspicious operation involving some members believed to be from the NDC camp in the Ashanti Region is gaining ground online.

The NDC members reportedly launched an operation in Kwadaso, which led to the interception of numerous boxes believed to be full of ballot papers.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the individuals were seen moving the boxes from a house into a truck as some police officers watched on.

Joseph Yamin, the NDC's National Organizer, alleged that the party's intelligent operatives manned the operation. He claimed that the intelligence team intercepted about 500,000 ballot papers.

Neither the NPP's communication team nor the Electoral Commission has commented on the developing suspicions.

