The National Democratic Congress is believed to have won in one of Ketu South's polling stations

Voting began shortly after the polls officially closed at 5:00 pm. The Electoral Commission has yet to publicise its results after the collation.

Results gathered so far from the Gbadzeme polling station indicate that John Dramani beat his strongest competitor, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by hundreds of votes.

John Mahama beats Bawumia in Ketu SOouth

Source: Facebook

The results are as follows.

John Mahama: 413

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 16

In 2020, John Dramani received 86 582 votes, while the NPP registered 10 949 votes. The constituency is a stronghold for the NDC and is expected to vote in favour of John Mahama in this election.

Source: YEN.com.gh