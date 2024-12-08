Ghana Election: NDC Calls On Bawumia To Concede To Mahama After Projecting Overwhelming Victory
The National Democratic Congress has called on New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Mahamadu Bawumia to concede the election to former president John Mahama.
Addressing a press conference, the NDC communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said it was clear the NPP had lost the election.
"You know you have lost. Please call your senior brother John Mahama, concede defeat and congratulate him."
Gyamfi said this would save Ghana unnecessary tension amid reports of violence and disturbances that have marred the election.
"By conceding defeat, we want you to put your foot down and stop the nefarious activities of these NPP thugs,” he said.
Election result trends have pointed to a comprehensive defeat for the NPP in the general election.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.