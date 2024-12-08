The National Democratic Congress has called on New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Mahamadu Bawumia to concede the election to former president John Mahama.

Addressing a press conference, the NDC communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said it was clear the NPP had lost the election.

The NDC wants Mahamudu Bawumia to concede the 2024 election

Source: Getty Images

"You know you have lost. Please call your senior brother John Mahama, concede defeat and congratulate him."

Gyamfi said this would save Ghana unnecessary tension amid reports of violence and disturbances that have marred the election.

"By conceding defeat, we want you to put your foot down and stop the nefarious activities of these NPP thugs,” he said.

Election result trends have pointed to a comprehensive defeat for the NPP in the general election.

Source: YEN.com.gh