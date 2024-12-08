Reverend Owusu Bempah had a full service on December 8, the day John Dramani Mahama's victory became absolute

The televangelist prophesied that the NDC presidential candidate would win the 2024 elections

Scores of Ghanaian politicians, including Sammy Gyamfi, joined him during the service as they marked their new milestone

Ghanaian televangelist Owusu Bempah, who prophesied John Dramani Mahama's victory, has reacted to the landmark win.

The renowned religious figure established that nobody could climb into the highest office without his involvement.

The NDC's presidential candidate knelt and received anointing from him weeks before the election.

On December 8, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's parliamentary candidate, conceded and congratulated Mahama as the next president. The EC has yet to follow up.

Scores of members were spotted in an ecstatic mood at Owusu Bempah's church. Sammy Gyamfi joined the televangelist and his congregation in the hurch to mark the landmark victory.

