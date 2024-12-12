A video of Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh reacting to Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng's failed prophecy has gone viral

He called out Victor Kusi Boateng for trying to claim supremacy when it comes to the Christian prophetic ministry

Ghanaians who commented on the video have shared varying opinions on Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh's criticism

A protégé of Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah has lashed out at Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng following his failed prophesy regarding the 2024 general election.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh, during an interview with Abeiku Santana, stated that the prophecy by Rev Kusi Boateng about Dr Mahamadu Bawumia becoming President was not inspired by God.

Owusu Bempah's protege lambasts Victor Kusi Boateng over his failed election prophecy about Mahamudu Bawumia. Image: @Victor Kusi Boateng/Facebook @Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah/Facebook

Delving into details, Ohene Nana Kwame Amoh chided the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees over his attempt to claim supremacy in the prophetic ministry.

He disclosed that Rev Owusu Bempah played a crucial role in supporting Victor Kusi Boateng in his bid to become a man of God and was, therefore, surprised by his remarks during the elections.

"When it comes to prophecies, the minor prophets should keep quiet so that the major ones can speak. Kusi Boateng, you can never surpass Owusu Bempah regarding the prophetic ministry. God did not talk to you about this election. You have been disgraced."

Ghanaians react to 2024 election prophecies

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have praised Rev Owusu Bempah for his cutting remarks.

Nana Poku commented:

"What of Owusu Bempah's victory prophecies for Hillary and Kamala?."

Naa Ardua Tagoe indicated:

"Kusi Boateng was one of the members for the cathedral."

JB indicated:

"Why did he have personal issues with kusi Boateng because eeeiiii this is too hash."

PNA GOSPEL reacted:

"Very disappointed in all of them because of politicians and NOKOFIO disgracing your calling."

Kobby added:

"Look at how a fellow Christian is denigrating the other,there is no way a Muslim can do this to his fellow Muslim…..Christianity is suppose to bring people together not divide…….peace out."

sonofadade_iii stated:

"It’s high time we Christians learn from Muslims. You’ll never see a Muslim slamming his fellow Islamic brother or sister."

