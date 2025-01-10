Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has named the Majority of MPs he expects to be ministers

Afenyo-Markin noted Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the lands minister, among others

Afenyo-Markin also said Bawku MP Mahama Ayariga would replace Cassiel Ato Forson as Majority Leader

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has cheekily predicted the Majority of MPs he expects to be nominated to ministerial portfolios.

Among his predictions, Afenyo-Markin noted Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the lands minister.

He also believes Adaklu MP Kwame Governs Agbodza is set to head the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Other predictions Afenyo-Markin made in Parliament include the MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the MP for Builsa South, becoming a Deputy Minister of Education.

"I can see the incoming Majority Leader and his deputy conferring... Those of us in opposition know more things than those of you in government. So, if you ask me, I can tell you all of you where you are going. But you don't know. That is how it is."

In addition, he said the Bawku MP Mahama Ayariga would replace Cassiel Ato Forson as Majority Leader while Kweku Ricketts would become his deputy.

Afenyo-Markin's predictions were not challenged on the floor of Parliament but were met with lots of laughter.

Some of the predictions he made are of people currently on the Appointments Committee, which vets minister-nominees.

President John Mahama made his first ministerial nominations on January 9.

Forson, John Jinapor and Dominic Ayine to critical cabinet portfolios.

Forson was nominated as Finance Minister-designate, with Jinapor and Ayine as Ministers-designate for Energy and Attorney General, respectively.

MMDCEs sacked by Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that the president revoked the appointment of all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

The directors of the various districts are expected to take over as the local government heads in their respective districts.

Mahama also Assembly Members appointed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

