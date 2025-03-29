Global site navigation

Adum Railways Market Fire: Kennedy Agyapong Donates GH₵100,000 And 200 Streetlights To Victims
by  Kofi Owusu 1 min read
  • Kennedy Ohene Agyapong visited the Adum Railway market in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • The former Assin Central constituency MP donated GH₵100,000 and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident
  • Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's donation to the Adum Railways market fire victims garnered mixed reactions on social media

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, visited the Adum Railways market in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The former MP received massive cheers from many folks in the area who swarmed him as he and his entourage visited the market to commiserate with the affected traders of the devastating fire that destroyed several shops.

Addressing the affected traders at the market, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong explained that he did not visit the market because of politics and that he was concerned about the well-being of the people irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds or political affiliations.

The former Assin Central constituency MP donated GH₵100,000 and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident.

Watch the videos below:

