A Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, made a detailed video of a house going for GH₵21,096.80 basic yearly rent in Lagos state

According to the lady, the total payment for the house could be over GH₵38,357.81 for a tenant that is just moving in

The video stirred massive mixed reactions on social media as people said that there are other places in Lagos with cheaper rents

A young Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, with the TikTok handle @kem__ji has gone online to show people the house an agent told her to come and pay GH₵21,096.80 rent for in Lagos state.

The apartment is barely big enough for a person. The kitchen is so small-sized that not all kinds of body types can stay comfortably in it.

The lady said that the total payment could be more than N2m. Photo source: TikTok/@kem_ji

GH₵21,096.80 basic rent

According to Nkemjika, she suspected the house would not cut it but decided to go take a look since she was around the area.

That was not all. The GH₵21,096.80 is just basic rent and does not include other charges that could total payment to over GH₵38,357.81.

When Nkemjika said that only students could stay there, many wondered where someone in school would get such money from.

Onichaugo Chinenye ann said:

"Which yeye student will pay 1m."

bliss diamond said:

"For warri that house na 180 to 200."

Abudulquadri Opeyemi said:

"Shey be na you won live for lekki, you better come Agege or iyana-ipaja make we dey chill together."

Afam Orji said:

"In alagbado, you will get a duplex with that amount and it will have a swimming pool."

Abigail Charles said:

"Money wey you fit buy one plot for some places knack wood Dey start your life."

hennydee_01 said:

"That’s what am facing now, I’ve been on this house stuff for month, all the houses have seen is nothing less than 1.2 million…"

Janetolutayo35 said:

"Naa she wan stay inside estate now, make she go to Abraham adesanya, Awoyaya, or Eputu. That kind of house is around 200k- 300k."

House rent in Ajah

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing an apartment in the Ajah area of Lagos state that goes for N750,000 yearly rent stirred massive reactions on social media.

A man with the social media handle @ETUKMMA who posted the video said that he saw the apartment on the island when he went house hunting.

He added that when he got home and saw everything that he owns, he wondered how they would fit in the apartment.

Source: Legit.ng